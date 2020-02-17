Closings
Sioux Falls-area 4th grader dies from flu complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fourth-grade student in the Sioux Falls area has died from flu-related complications.

West Central School District Superintendent Brad Berens says Rylon Anderson died Sunday after he was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

Rylon had Influenza A. It was not immediately known if he had been vaccinated.

The Argus Leader says prior to Rylon’s death, South Dakota had reported seven other flu-related deaths this season.

The health department’s summary from February 8 says all of those deaths were people age 50 and older. 

