SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The youth of Siouxland may discover new stomping grounds with a new hip-hop group called “Sioux Crew” making its debut.

According to a release, the group is open to anyone ages 8 to 18, and they will learn the fundamentals of dance and hip-hop from a variety of teachers.

The release states that the group’s mission is to bring dancers together to experience hip-hop culture in Siouxland. Ashley Olson, the founder of the Sioux Crew, states that she intended to provide dancers with the opportunity to perform, compete, battle, and showcase their talent while building an education around the culture of hip-hop.

“We teach students how to express themselves through movement, music, and the arts while building relationships, social skills, and creativity,” said Olsen.

Olsen partnered with theaters, dance studios, and after-school programs to create workshops and promote the non-profit program, according to the release.

In addition to the workshops, auditions to be part of the Hip Hop Crew will be held at the Jensen Performing Arts Center on July 24th at 6 p.m.

The first dance workshop will be held June 19th and 20th at the Sioux City Community Theater. Followed by additional workshops on June 27th at Jensen Performing Arts, July 13th and 14th with REACH Theatre, and July 17th at 5678 Dance Studio. All workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

