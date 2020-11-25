Sioux County vehicle collision leads to arrest

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a man in Sioux County Sunday after saying he was in a collision and fled the scene.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a collision on a residential driveway about two miles north of Sioux Center on Highway 75.

They said that Michael Van Essen, 23, of Hull, was backing a car on the driveway and sideswiped a parked vehicle before then fleeing the scene.

Witnesses to the incident followed Van Essen for six miles before his car quit due to a mechanical failure. He then tried to run away but was detained by the witnesses until officers arrived.

After investigating the incident, authorities found Van Essen’s driver’s license was barred. They also suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Van Essen was arrested Sunday at 1:38 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-second offense and operating a motor vehicle with a barred driver’s license.

No one was injured during the incident. Damage to both vehicles is estimated to be about $2,000.