Sioux County teen involved in single-car rollover

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities responded to a single-car rollover in Sioux County Saturday.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene of the rollover at 2:02 p.m. on August 8, two miles west of Sioux Center.

The 14-year-old driver was driving west on 390th Street when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled his vehicle after going in the ditch.

The teen was uninjured but was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and violation of a graduated driver’s license.

The vehicle sustained $6,000 in damage.

The Sioux Center Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s office during the incident.

