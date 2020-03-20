Sioux County shutters buildings to public out of COVID-19 concerns

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Board of Supervisors announced all Sioux County Office Buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23.

Until March 23, Sioux County buildings will remain open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The county said people will be able to work with county offices by appointment if needed, however, they will need to answer questions in relation to the community spread of COVID-19 before they are able to meet by appointment.

County residents are encouraged to call ahead to determine if their request can be fulfilled remotely or if an appointment is needed.

A drop box is available at the Treasurer’s office located on the north side of the building at 104 1st Street SE, Orange City.

Addresses and phone numbers for county offices can be found here or in the document below.

