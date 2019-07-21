Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new scam that is going around the area.

According to the authorities, the new scam is someone calling saying they are an investigator near either the Canadian border or the Mexican border. The caller then tells you that a car, registered in your name, was found with drugs and blood in it. The caller states that accounts, in your name, have been connected to drug cartels, as well, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office also mentioned that the caller will ask to verify your social security number and ask you questions about bank accounts, credit cards and 401Ks.

Authorities said the caller is trying to scare you with the claims.



The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people not to talk to the callers or give them any personal information. They said you should hang up immediately and if you have any concerns to talk to your local police department or the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.