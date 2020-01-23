Sioux County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help for information regarding crash

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 360th Street, four miles south of Hull on Wednesday, January 22, around 2:22 p.m.

According to a recent press release, upon investigation of the motor vehicle crash, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office determined the accident actually occurred on Tuesday, January 21, around 6:30 p.m.

Chad Olsen, 47, of Orange City, was driving southbound on Hickory Avenue in a Dodge Avenger.

Olsen reported that a grey pickup truck, unknown make or model, with an orange light on its top was traveling westbound on 360th Street when it crossed Hickory Avenue in front of him.

Olsen swerved to avoid striking the pickup and entered the west ditch at the intersection.

There were no injuries reported.

Olsen’s vehicle sustained around $5,000 in damage.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the accident to contact the sheriff’s office or local police.