Sioux County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on stolen ag equipment

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County authorities are seeking information on agricultural equipment that was stolen near Hull.

According to a release, on January 14, at 2:07 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of theft that occurred at Automated Waste Systems, Inc., 3115 320th Street, one and one-half miles west of Hull, IA.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that someone stole a 2019 Bazooka Farmstar 1810 manure hose reel. The reel is yellow in color, has the wording “Bazooka Farmstar” in red lettering on both sides and valued at approximately $55,000. The reel is believed to have been stolen sometime in the fall of 2020.

2019 Bazooka Farmstar 1810 manure hose reel

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280.