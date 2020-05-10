Sioux County Sheriff’s Office seeking information in theft of nine feeder lambs

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about nine feeder lambs that were stolen from a farm property near Sioux Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 5 at 2:57 p.m., they investigated a report of livestock theft that happened at a farm property, three miles west of Sioux Center.

Authorities said it was discovered that nine feeder lambs were stolen from the property after further investigation.

Officials reported that the lambs have a value of about $500 and were taken at different times during the week before May 4.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.