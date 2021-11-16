Sioux County Sheriff’s Office seeking information for hit-and-run

HUDSON, S.D. (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit-and-run on 360 Street Monday morning.

According to the release, a vehicle, that is most likely green, was traveling east on 360 Street, when it entered the south ditch about one mile east of Hudson, South Dakota.

The vehicle struck a mailbox and a Sioux County Highway Department sign and left the area without reporting the incident.

Damage is estimated to be $10 to the mailbox and approximately $150 to the traffic sign.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.