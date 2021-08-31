Sioux County Sheriff’s Office: Man crashes after suffering medical issue

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said a 74-year-old man crashed into two vehicles after having a medical issue while driving in Hospers.

According to a release, on Monday at 7:14 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Hospers.

Howard Poppema, 74, of Hospers, was driving a truck east on Main Street when he experienced a medical issue, lost control of the vehicle, and struck two parked and unattended vehicles.

Poppema was transported by the Hospers Ambulance to Orange City Area Health.

Poppema’s pickup sustained around $4,000 in damage and $5,600 of damage was done to the other two vehicles.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Hospers Fire Department, Hospers Ambulance, and Orange City Ambulance.