Sioux County Sheriff’s Office: Man crashes after suffering medical issue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said a 74-year-old man crashed into two vehicles after having a medical issue while driving in Hospers.

According to a release, on Monday at 7:14 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Hospers.

Howard Poppema, 74, of Hospers, was driving a truck east on Main Street when he experienced a medical issue, lost control of the vehicle, and struck two parked and unattended vehicles.

Poppema was transported by the Hospers Ambulance to Orange City Area Health.

Poppema’s pickup sustained around $4,000 in damage and $5,600 of damage was done to the other two vehicles.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Hospers Fire Department, Hospers Ambulance, and Orange City Ambulance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories