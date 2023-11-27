ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The scam in question involves suspicious letters reportedly being received by residents of Sioux County.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that over the past several days residents have reported receiving suspicious letters supposedly from Iowa Workforce Development.

The letters are allegedly for unemployment claims, the sheriff’s office claimed. Some of these letters include correct information about the recipients such as the last four digits of social security numbers, current employment, and wages.

The letters ask for the recipient to participate in a phone hearing in order to receive unemployment benefits, some of which have warnings about not complying with the request.

The sheriff’s office said in their release that these letters are being received due to false unemployment claims being made in the recipient’s name.

The sheriff’s office said residents should be cautious of unsolicited letters and phone calls that request personal information. They recommend safeguarding personal information and using credit monitoring services to safely monitor their accounts.

The scams are still under investigation and anyone who receives a letter or has any information on the scams is asked to call 712-737-3307 or email jacobh@siouxcounty.org.