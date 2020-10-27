Sioux County Sheriff’s Office collects 27 pounds of unused prescription drugs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office took part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 24, collecting over 27 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office has a green ‘MedReturn’ collection box located in its public lobby that’s available all-year-round.

On this year’s Take Back Day, 27.4 pounds of drugs were collected for disposal by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“The Take Back Day, as well as having our medication deposit box available all year, provides citizens a convenient opportunity to safely dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription medications; we hope this can help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.” said Capt. Jamie Van Voorst.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

