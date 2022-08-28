SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe online as a Snapchat scam is reportedly circulating in the area.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a scammer will send a friend request via Snapchat and try to get the user to send the scammer “inappropriate photos.”

The release stated that when the scammer receives the photos, they threaten to make the photos public if the victim doesn’t send them money electronically.

The release stated that the Sheriff’s Office is reminding Snapchat users to only allow people they know to be friends with them on the platform, and don’t follow anyone that they don’t know. They also recommended that parents talk to their children about safety online and check up on them.