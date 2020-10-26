Sioux County Sheriff’s Office asks for information in hit-and-run near Hospers

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run near Hospers, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the vehicle collision at the intersection of 410th Street and Kingbird Avenue about five miles southwest of Hospers on Friday night around 10:50.

According to the sheriff’s office, a truck entered the ditch and hit a stop sign. A tow truck then removed the truck from the ditch. No one reported the crash to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-8185.