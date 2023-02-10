SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland county is adding more resources to help the community.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office only recently received budget approval for the additions. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst said Sioux County will add a second school resource officer as well as a mental health officer.

Van Voorst said the mental health officer will do more than work for the Sheriff’s Office.

“I think it’s going to be a benefit to the county as a whole, the schools, other police departments, not only our staff and rural constituents, but the towns that we serve and all the towns the police departments are in, this officer is just a resource for everybody,” said Van Voorst.

Van Voorst said all deputies and police officers have a baseline training in mental health. Additional training will come from local medical providers.