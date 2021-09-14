Tools stolen from home near Boyden, authorities seeking information

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public input in finding a suspect involved in a house robbery.

According to the release, authorities investigated a report of a burglary and theft at a Boyden house early Monday morning.

Deputies discovered the house was broken into and several tools were stolen consisting of an air compressor, drills, radio, and other construction items valued at approximately $925.

Officials said the crime most likely occurred over the weekend.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact their office at (712) 737-2280.