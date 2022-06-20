BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s office is asking for information about a hit-and-run that took place over the weekend.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 or 17, an unknown person was driving north on Kingbird Avenue when the vehicle entered the west ditch and drove through a barbed-wire fence. The release stated that the person drove through the fence again to leave the area, and the incident was not reported.

The release indicated that the event happened sometime in the overnight hours, and the sheriff’s office is looking for any information about the incident.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office with any relevant information.