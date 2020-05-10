Sioux County reports six more cases of COVID-19

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Community Health Partners (CHP) has reported six more cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s total number of cases is 86.

According to the Sioux County CHP, the six new cases are:

Three adults between the ages of 18 and 40

Three adults between the ages of 41 and 60

The health department said in Saturday’s COVID-19 case numbers count, there was one person who was a duplicate case.

Health officials have now reported that the total number of cases for Saturday was 80, not 81.

Sioux County CHP mentions that more than 400 tests were performed at two sites in northwest Iowa after a local business had asked for help with testing to stop, find, and lower the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials said this kind of testing is called surveillance testing, and can identify the coronavirus even if people don’t have any symptoms for the virus.