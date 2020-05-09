Sioux County reports 40 more cases of COVID-19

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Community Health Partners (CHP) has announced 40 more cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The county’s total number of cases is 81.

Health officials report that the 40 additional cases of the virus are in the following age groups and are in isolation:

1 child (0-17)

28 adults (18-40)

9 adult (41-60)

2 adults (61-80)

The Sioux County CHP said people should take these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to yourself and others: