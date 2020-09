Sioux County opens two TestIowa Clinics

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County has opened two TestIowa clinics.

The two sites will be operating in Sioux Center and Orange City.

Sioux Center’s TestIowa Clinic is located at Sioux Center Health 1101 9th Street SE. Orange City’s Test Iowa Clinic is located at Orange City Area Health System 1000 Lincoln Circle SE.

Hours for Sioux Center’s site are:

9/29: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

9/30: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours for Orange City’s site are:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

To schedule appointments for the Sioux Center location, complete an assessment and schedule online.

To schedule appointments for the Orange City location, call 712-737-5273.