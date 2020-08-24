Sioux County officials warn of counterfeit money

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office would like to bring awareness towards counterfeit money being used in the area.

According to officials, pink Chinese letters can be seen on the counterfeit money, which is typically used for training purposes in China. Bank clerks in China use the money to count and identify authentic American currency by travelers in China.

This counterfeit money can be purchased online in denominations of five, 10, 50 and 100 dollar bills, is lighter and has a smoother texture than authentic bills.

While it’s not illegal to have this money, it is illegal to try and use it to purchase items or services.