Sioux County officials seek information in generator theft

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a generator theft in Granville, Iowa.
According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of theft on November 24 that occurred at a business in Granville.
Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that someone stole a Honda EU3000 generator sometime within the month prior to when it was discovered missing.
The generator is valued at approximately $2,000.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280.