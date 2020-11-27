Sioux County officials seek information in generator theft

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a generator theft in Granville, Iowa.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of theft on November 24 that occurred at a business in Granville.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that someone stole a Honda EU3000 generator sometime within the month prior to when it was discovered missing.

Image of a Honda EU3000 generator. This is not an image of the stolen generator.

The generator is valued at approximately $2,000.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280.