Sioux County officials investigating fatal crash

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, officials said a driver died from injuries sustained in a crash near Rock Valley.

According to a press release, at 11:41 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a crash that happened at Elmwood Avenue. This road is six miles south of Rock Valley.

The press release stated a motorcycle and a passenger car were involved in the crash, and one of the drivers died as a result of their injuries.

This crash is being investigated, and names are being withheld.