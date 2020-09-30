Sioux County officials ask for information about debris found hanging from railroad bridge

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in regard to debris found hanging from a railroad bridge near Hull that damaged two vehicles.

On Wednesday around 3:08 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s office looked into reports of debris hanging from the BNSF Railway railroad bridge located two and a half miles west of Hull on Highway 18.

Officials said during their investigation, they concluded that someone had hung wood boards, steel items, and rocks from the bridge. Two vehicles were damaged when they drove underneath the bridge and struck the debris.

At this time, no injuries are reported from the incidents.

Anyone with information on the debris is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280. The sheriff’s office is located in Orange City at 4363 Ironwood Avenue Ste 1.