Sioux County non-profit holds taco bar fundraiser

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A faith-based non-profit out of Sioux County held a taco bar fundraiser Sunday.

Zestos has been providing assistance to those in need with food, clothes, furniture, and financial assistance for over a decade, but recently the need for their services has been through the roof due to the pandemic.

That’s why they held a special fundraiser Sunday night with help from a popular local restaurant.

Ron Hofmeyer, the cofounder of Zestos, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for the restaurant to deal with, but that it provides some positive aspects at the same time.

“For us, it’s been an especially challenging time. The COVID-monster has been hard for us to deal with, but it’s also been a positive thing. Because when we stopped having fellowship events, because of the virus, we started having drive-up food distributions, and that evolved into a mobile pantry which would be called the Zestos foodshed, and we give food to whoever comes at several different locations each month”

Zestos started have drive up food distributions.

The Sunday event was held with help from Rudy Naverette’s Navarrete’s Tex Mex Catering.

“Everybody enjoys good food and just getting people together, you know, and the price is right and free-will donation, all you can eat,” said Navarrette.

Hofmeyer said that it’s good for the people who support the group to see the impact of their contribution.

“Appreciate anybody who helps people cause I enjoy helping people and the ripple effect of getting involved with the community, getting people behind it, supporting what these organizations do and just seeing people get all excited about it,” Navarrete said.

One supporter said that he thinks Zestos does a good job of turning the community support back to the community.

“Trying to meet needs and restore hope in people that are struggling and having a tough go,” Hofmeyer said.