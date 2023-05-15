ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Rock Valley Police Department said that a man from Boyden died in a crash in Rock Valley Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, the Rock Valley Police Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fairway Drive and Golf Course Road in Rock Valley, the police department said in a release.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2015 Subaru that failed to turn at an intersection and crashed into a tree and a home after leaving the roadway.

Police said that Walter Le Wynia, 18, of Boyden died in the crash. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle had only minor injuries. Police estimate that damages total approximately $50,000.

The crash is still under investigation. The Rock Valley Police Department was assisted by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock valley Fire Department, and The Rock Valley Ambulance.