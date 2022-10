GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47.

Because of the threats, Sandford and Orange City Health were put on lockdown until he was arrested.

Betcke has been charged with making terroristic threats.