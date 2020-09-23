Sioux County issues burn ban until further notice

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County fire chiefs requested the Iowa State State Fire Marshal to ban open burning in Sioux County.

According to a release, the State Fire Marshal found that conditions are dangerous to life and property.

The ban has been in effect since 6 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until conditions improve and are no longer a threat to life and property. A violation of the ban is a simple misdemeanor.

Local fire chiefs encourage farmers and producers to plan ahead and have a tractor and disk nearby while harvesting. Watching the forecast and wind speeds are also ways to mitigate the fire danger.

