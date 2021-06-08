Sioux County highway west of US 75 to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be closing a section of the Iowa 10 highway for repairs.

According to a press release from Iowa DOT, bridge approach and pavement rehabilitation work on Iowa 10, west of U.S. 75 in Sioux County, will require closing the roadway to traffic for six weeks beginning at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, depending on the weather.

During this project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone by using U.S. 75, Sioux County road B-46, and Sioux County road K-22.

The Iowa DOT reminds travelers to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.