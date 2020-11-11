Sioux County healthcare leaders urge Siouxlanders to wear masks

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials are urging Siouxlanders to slow the spread of viruses by wearing masks.

According to a release, CEOs of the four Sioux County hospitals, along with Community Health Partners, are asking all residents of Sioux County to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following gathering restrictions and mask requirements. This statement comes after Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about coronavirus spread on Tuesday.

“We as a hospital and health system community implore each resident and visitor in Sioux County to follow the Governor’s proclamation requiring masking for indoor gatherings of 25 or more people. Specifically, we urge every church to strongly consider voluntarily submitting to this protocol as well,” stated the health system leaders.

According to the health system leaders, at least 15 Sioux County residents with coronavirus currently are hospitalized. In the past two days, Sioux County has reported an additional 95 positive cases.

“Sioux County is experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19. The strain on the local healthcare systems and their employees is very real, and we need to keep our healthcare workers safe and available to care for those who need it,” the health system leaders state.

Health care leaders are also asking the faith community to help slow the community spread of COVID-19 by considering wearing masks in church.