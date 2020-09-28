Sioux County health officials urge community to follow coronavirus guidelines among rise in cases

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County healthcare officials are asking the community to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as the county is experiencing a rise of COVID-19 cases.

That comes after administrators from the four Sioux County health systems met with community leaders via a Zoom call Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

As of Monday morning, Sioux County has the highest 14-day average positivity rate among all Iowa counties, sitting at 29.6% according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Officials also gave a status report of hospitalizations in the county. Sioux County has four hospitals caring for COVID-positive patients. Some of the more acute cases would normally be transferred to larger hospitals in Sioux Falls and Sioux City, but are being treated in Sioux County due to “increased demand,” according to a release from Orange City Area Health System.

The release said that Sioux Falls-area hospitals said they continue to accept critical COVID patients.

MercyOne Siouxland hospital in Sioux City said that though cases in the community are regions have risen, they are not at capacity and are able to flex to 150% of our hospital capacity if needed.

A statement from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’sreads, “As is referenced in the Siouxland District Health Department daily report, the number of patients hospitalized in Siouxland is continuing to increase. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is continuing to manage the increase in patients while ensuring we provide the safest care environment to meet the health care needs of our communities. Additionally, we still have the ability to flex to 150% of our normal capacity if needed. At UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, the health and safety of our patients, communities and team members is at the center of everything we do. You can do your part by continuing to protect your health, your family and your community by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick.”

Health officials said they believe the are able to provide care to those who need it, they are asking for schools and colleges to help slow the spread and set a good example. They said it an be done by doing the following.

Mandate facial coverings/masks at every possible level to help reduce the viral load/spread Maintain recommended physical distancing protocols in all indoor facilities Continue to promote hand hygiene, and measures to sanitize/clean surfaces

Noting that state epidemiologists have not identified a specific source for the recent outbreak, health officials are urging churches, businesses, and residents to follow the guidelines.

While the guidelines are nothing new, the “current capacity situation in the county and regional hospitals calls for a more urgent response,” the release states.