Sioux County deputy sheriff fired for improper actions in Boyden incident

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux County deputy sheriff has been fired after he tried to detain a person in Boyden while off-duty, leading to a physical altercation in a driveway.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on March 20 at 6:15 p.m., Sioux County deputy sheriff, Sgt. Nathan Kelderman was off duty and at his home in Boyden. Kelderman said a motorcycle drove past his home and thought he recognized the driver as a person who did not have a motorcycle license. He also thought the driver was a person who lived nearby his residence.



Reports said that Kelderman walked over to the driver’s home and saw the garage door of the suspect’s home going down. Kelderman ran under it and entered the garage, saying he was there to detain the suspect. A physical altercation between Kelderman and the suspect, Nicholas Te Slaa, immediately ensued in the garage.

The altercation continued out onto TeSlaa’s driveway. A neighbor saw it and called 911, several Sioux County Sheriff’s deputies were immediately dispatched. Te Slaa also made a 911 call. The son of the neighbor, who called 911, went over to the location of the altercation to break it up.

Kelderman said he went over to the suspect’s home without any identification, duty equipment, or method of communication. He was in casual attire, wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes. Three deputies arrived on the scene shortly after the 911 calls.

Te Slaa was charged with careless driving, operating an unlicensed motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license, two counts of assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, and criminal mischief causing damage.

After the incident, the command staff at the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into Sgt. Kelderman’s actions. On Monday, March 22, the sheriff’s office received three other complaints from civilians concerning Kelderman’s actions.

After a complete investigation by the sheriff’s office, it was determined Kelderman violated sheriff’s office policy and training, which prohibits an officer from this type of action when off duty. The initial incident involved very minor traffic offenses and should have been reported to an on-duty deputy, per the sheriff’s office policy.

“Our policy is in place to prevent unnecessary danger or injury to officers, suspects, witnesses, or others. The violation of it caused preventable injuries and put witnesses, neighbors as well as responding officers in a bad position,” said Sheriff Dan Altena.

Kelderman was fired on March 29.