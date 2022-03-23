ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What started as a response to a crash in Sioux County turned into an arrest for a Minnesota man.

According to a release, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Friessen, 61, of Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It stemmed from a crash that occurred on Highway 60 four miles southwest of Orange City.

Authorities said Friessen was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch, hit a field driveway embankment, and then rolled. Friessen was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

After an investigation, deputies believed Friessen was under the influence of drugs.

After Friessen was released from medical treatment, he was taken to the Sioux County Jail. While entering the sheriff’s office, law enforcement claimed Friessen dropped a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Friessen was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated- second offense, possession of a controlled substance- third offense, and bringing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

The Orange City Police Department, Orange City Fire Department, and the Orange City Ambulance Team assisted the sheriff’s office as did the sheriff’s office’s Drug Recognition Expert.