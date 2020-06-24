Sioux County Courthouse to reopen to the public on July 1

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Board of Supervisors has announced that the Sioux County Courthouse will be reopened to the public starting on July 1.

The Board of Supervisors said the hours for the courthouse will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments for the courthouse can be made with county offices outside of the listed hours above. Residents will answer questions in relation to the community spread of coronavirus before they are able to go to an appointment.

They’re also being encouraged to call the appropriate office to see if they can be accommodated remotely or will need an appointment.

There’s a two drop boxes available at the courthouse. One is on the west side of the courthouse and a second one is at the Treasurer’s office that’s located on the north side of the building at 104 1st Street SE, Orange City.

More information about the County Departments can be found by clicking here.

People who don’t feel well or are sick are being asked to stay home.

For a list of contact information for the Sioux County departments, see below:

Assessor 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-4274

Attorney 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2457

Auditor 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216

Board of Supervisors 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2131

Clerk of District Court 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2286

Communication Center 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-3307

Community Health 211 Central Ave SE 712-737-2971

Community Services 210 Central Ave SE 712-737-2999

Conservation Board 4051 Cherry Ave Hawarden 712-552-1047

Dept. of Human Svs. 215 Central Ave SE 712-737-2943

Election Information 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216

Emergency Management 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-4010

Engineer 207 Central Ave SE 712-737-2248 or 712-737-2148

GIS 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216 or 712-737-6818

Information Technology 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-6818

Recorder 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2229

Secondary Road Quonset 4373 Ironwood Ave 712-737-4304

Sheriff 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-2280

Treasurer 104 1st Street SE Driver’s License 712-737-8430

Motor Vehicle 712-737-2222

Tax Department 712-737-3505

Veterans Affairs 211 Central Ave SE 712-737-1775

Zoning 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-3820

