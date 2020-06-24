Sioux County Courthouse to reopen to the public on July 1

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Board of Supervisors has announced that the Sioux County Courthouse will be reopened to the public starting on July 1.
The Board of Supervisors said the hours for the courthouse will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for the courthouse can be made with county offices outside of the listed hours above. Residents will answer questions in relation to the community spread of coronavirus before they are able to go to an appointment.
They’re also being encouraged to call the appropriate office to see if they can be accommodated remotely or will need an appointment.
There’s a two drop boxes available at the courthouse. One is on the west side of the courthouse and a second one is at the Treasurer’s office that’s located on the north side of the building at 104 1st Street SE, Orange City.
People who don’t feel well or are sick are being asked to stay home.
For a list of contact information for the Sioux County departments, see below:
- Assessor 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-4274
- Attorney 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2457
- Auditor 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216
- Board of Supervisors 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2131
- Clerk of District Court 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2286
- Communication Center 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-3307
- Community Health 211 Central Ave SE 712-737-2971
- Community Services 210 Central Ave SE 712-737-2999
- Conservation Board 4051 Cherry Ave Hawarden 712-552-1047
- Dept. of Human Svs. 215 Central Ave SE 712-737-2943
- Election Information 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216
- Emergency Management 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-4010
- Engineer 207 Central Ave SE 712-737-2248 or 712-737-2148
- GIS 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2216 or 712-737-6818
- Information Technology 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-6818
- Recorder 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-2229
- Secondary Road Quonset 4373 Ironwood Ave 712-737-4304
- Sheriff 4363 Ironwood Ave 712-737-2280
- Treasurer 104 1st Street SE Driver’s License 712-737-8430
- Motor Vehicle 712-737-2222
- Tax Department 712-737-3505
- Veterans Affairs 211 Central Ave SE 712-737-1775
- Zoning 210 Central Ave SW 712-737-3820
