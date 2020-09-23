Sioux County communities awarded for airport collaboration

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The cities of Sioux Center and Orange city, along with Sioux County were awarded for their collaborative efforts to create the Sioux County Regional Airport.

According to a release, the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) awarded the project a 2020 Program Excellence Award, which recognizes innovation, excellence, and success in partnerships among local government and other governmental entities, private sector businesses, individuals, or nonprofit agencies to improve quality of life for residents.

The Sioux County Regional Airport opened more than a year ago and serves multiple jets each week,

frequent charter flights, and heavy agricultural usage. Business jets that previously had to fly into Sioux Falls or other airports now are able to land on the regional airport’s 5,500-foot runway and can use it in all weather, using instrument landing approaches.

For information about this year’s winners can be found at the ICMA website.

Latest Stories