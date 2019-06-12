Sioux County cancer survivors gather in Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Tuesday night Siouxlanders took time to honor those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

The Sioux County Relay for Life took center stage in Hawarden. The event gives cancer survivors as well as those who have lost loved ones to the disease a chance to share memories and support each other.

Though usually outside, rain forced organizers to move the event inside the community center. It didn’t dampen the purpose of this special relay event.

“Mostly to bring awareness to people that aren’t aware of what cancer does to people and takes their lives what they have to go through in treatment and things like that,” said Teresa Vandepol, Chairperson of the Sioux County event.

Relay for Life started in 1985 to raise money for cancer research. It’s now a global organization with thousands of relays each year.