Sioux County authorities warn people of Apple Support scam calls

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be aware of scammers pretending to be from Apple Support.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s website, scammers are calling people to tell them that their account has been breached and then asking for personal information. The scam calls appear to be from local numbers.

Authorities say do not respond to the requests or give out any personal information if you receive this type of call from a local number.

If you are unsure whether the call is a scam or legitimate, we urge you to disconnect the call and contact Apple Support yourself, Official Apple Support can be found here or by calling their U.S. support phone number at 1-800-275-2773.

