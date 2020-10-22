Sioux County authorities seek information in theft investigation

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County authorities are asking the public for help on any information regarding a theft that was reported Wednesday.

According to a release, on October 21, at 12:58 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of theft that occurred at Franken Implement, 2782 360th Street, eight miles southeast of Rock Valley.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that someone stole an injection fuel pump from a 2001 Gleaner R62 Combine. The pump is valued at approximately $7,500.

This crime occurred sometime during the week prior to October 21.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 712-737-2280.

Latest Stories