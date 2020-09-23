Sioux County authorities searching for car burglary suspect

Photo Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Orange City Police Department are searching for details to identify a person who may be associated with multiple car burglaries.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Facebook page, authorities are seeking to identify an individual and a Chevrolet Impala with stolen license plates regarding numerous area vehicle burglaries.

You can contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office if you recognize the individual or the whereabouts of this vehicle at 712-737-2280.

  • Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

