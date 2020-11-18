Sioux County authorities arrest suspicious person in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspicious person in Sheldon Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Koerselman, 36, on November 17 at 4:20 p.m. in Sheldon

The arrest stemmed from a report of a suspicious person complaint that occurred at a residence on 340th Street west of Sheldon where Koerselman and another person entered onto a residential property after their vehicle became disabled.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Koerselman had been operating a vehicle and determined his driver’s license was barred.

Koerselman was transported to the Sioux County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a barred driver’s license.