SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County appointed their interim County Sheriff on Thursday.

Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in after Dan Altena’s mid-term retirement was made official on August 31. Altena had announced his retirement earlier this year and served the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

Sheriff Van Voorst said, “I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to carrying on the high-quality law enforcement services the citizens of Sioux County are accustomed to receiving. I am honored and humbled by the outpouring of support of the staff here at the sheriff’s office as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies in our transition together through this change of leadership.”

Van Voorst is native to Sioux County and grew up in Rock Valley. He got a degree in Police Science from Western Iowa Tech and has nearly 30 years of law enforcement service. Prior to being appointed Sheriff, Van Voorst served as a Captain.