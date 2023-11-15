SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County authorities want to make sure students are safe and are trying to put emergency kits together.

School Resource Officers (SRO) are collaborating with the Sioux County Community Health Partner for a “Go Bucket” initiative in Sioux County Schools.

The Go Buckets are packed full of emergency preparedness supplies for each classroom should there be an emergency that requires students to be in their classroom for an extended time period, according to a Facebook post by the Sioux County Sheriff.

The Go Buckets include:

A 5-gallon Bucket/Lid

Water

A flashlight

A glass breaker

A first-aid kit

A stop-bleed kit

Kitty litter

6 latex gloves

Duct tape

A shower curtain

Dumb suckers

1-2 boxes of granola bars

1-2 boxes of fruit snacks

Aces wrap/Compression bandages

Additional gauze

Whistle

Black garbage bags

Two Tourniquet

The SRO’s goal is to provide as many Go Buckets as possible for all Sioux County schools.

This initiative includes SRO’s from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Waylon Pollema and Deputy Jessica Dorhout, from the Rock Valley Police Department Lt. Jeremy Spaans, and from the Sioux Center Police Department, Officer Kyle Munneke.

If you have any questions or would like to make a donation, reach out to the Sheriff’s Office or one of the SRO’s listed below.