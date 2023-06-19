A rendering of the new UnityPoint Clinic to open in Dakota Dunes, SD.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (KCAU) — Residents in Dakota Dunes and South Sioux City will soon have the added convenience of a new UnityPoint Clinic that will offer urgent care and family medicine services.

According to a release from UnityPoint Health — St. Lukes, P’s Pizza House has a new neighbor and construction has already begun. The UnityPoint Clinic — Dakota Dunes is set to have 7,500 square feet of space and is expected to be open in early 2024.

“We are proud to be building new UnityPoint Clinic location in Dakota Dunes,” said Senior Vice President of Operations and Regional Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at UnityPoint Health — Sioux City Jane Arnold, “This new medical building will address the increasing demand for healthcare services in our community.”

Additionally, there are plans for the clinic to offer specialty services including foot and ankle surgery.