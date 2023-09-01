SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In Sioux City, community members came through in a big way for this year’s Tip-a-Cop event.

Special Olympics Iowa says Sioux City raised more than $4,300 from their fundraising event at Texas Roadhouse. It’s the most amount of money raised by any of the 11 Texas Roadhouse locations in Iowa that participated. More than $25,000 dollars was raised across Iowa.

The SCPD noted that the event raised double the amount that was raised last year on their Facebook page.

KCAU 9’s very own Sports Director Anthony Mitchell, along with police officers and deputies, served food and drinks to people.