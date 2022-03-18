SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After waiting two years, Siouxlanders finally got to enjoy the Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Hundreds of people lined up along 4th Street to watch parade floats and celebrate Irish heritage.

A parade organizer told KCAU 9 that roughly 50 floats were in the parade and that it was one of the largest parades they’ve had in the last few years.

Chad Rea has lived in Siouxland for more than 20 years. He said the parade is a great way to celebrate the Irish holiday.

“It’s fantastic to have the parade back out again and to see people out in the community and being able to take advantage of the semi-nice weather and enjoy the parade with my daughter,” Chad Rea said.

The parade lasted for more than 30 minutes as it made its way along 4th Street.