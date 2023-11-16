SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A delegation from the other side of the world was in Sioux City Thursday night, making the trip to celebrate a very special milestone.

The group from Yamanashi City, Japan was in town to mark the 20-year anniversary of the two communities becoming sister cities. Visiting representatives, including the mayor, the superintendent of the local schools, and other city leaders toured the Sioux City Police Department.

Mayor Takagi Harou told KCAU the sister city partnership was established by his predecessor, but he appreciates the relationship and hopes it continues.

“I am very privileged to be a part of this relationship,” Takagi said. “20 years of history means a lot, and we are very grateful of the generosity of the people in the city of Sioux City.”

The delegation also toured Jolly Time Popcorn, Morningside University, and more.