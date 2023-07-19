SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — River-Cade of Siouxland Celebrated its 60th Birthday with hundreds of people lining up the streets.

Children collected lots of beads and candy during the parade which started at 3rd Street and Iowa Street, then crossed Pierce Street and ended at the Long Lines Rec Center.

“We’re carrying this tradition on for other family members to come and enjoy the excitement and the fun of such a free event that we have, that the community really does pull together to have a fun evening, that there’s a lot of support out there for everyone and we can have a good time,” said the newest River-Cade Commodore Pat Wojcik.

After the parade, there was an ice cream social at Dairy Queen and the conclusion of the Smile Contest.