SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s North, East, and West high schools have been recognized as being among the top schools for providing Advanced Placement (AP) opportunities for students.

According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD), the recognition comes from the University of Iowa’s Acceleration Institute, a unit in the Belin-Blank Center.

The release stated that the Iowa AP index credits the top 50 Iowa accredited high schools for making AP courses available.

The release specified that the school district’s high schools were the only ones in Siouxland that were recognized.

West High School was the top school in the district with an average of 1.09 AP courses taken per student, and East High School came in a close second with 0.99 courses per student. North High School showed 0.94 courses per student, according to the release. All three schools exceeded the state AP average at 0.55.

This is the first time the Iowa AP Index has been released since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and shows the available challenges and success available for high school students.