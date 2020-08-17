Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema to reopen August 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Promenade Cinema and other theaters will be reopening its doors to the public.

Main Street Theatres, Inc. announced on their website that they plan to reopen some of their theatres with new safety guidelines.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets and reserve seats online as well as wear a mask and practice social distancing. Theater staff will have wellness checks before their shifts start, wear masks and gloves, and have detailed cleaning of the auditoriums in between showings.

Currently, four theaters have announced that they are reopening on August 21:

Aksarben Cinema 10 with ACX, Aksarben Village, 2110 South 67th Street, Omaha, NE

Promenade Cinema 14 with ACX, Downtown Sioux City, 924 Fourth Street, Sioux City, IA

Pioneer 3, 110 South 11th Street, Nebraska City, NE

Royal 3 Cinema, 33 Central Avenue SW, Le Mars, IA

